Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 36.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,462 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 184,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 18.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of SPWR opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

