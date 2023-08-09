Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $715,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 0.1 %

RDN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.