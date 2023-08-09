Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1 %

MPLX opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.