Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 80.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $196.39.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

