Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,008 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 242.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 649,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $696,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

