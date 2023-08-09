Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 358,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 438,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.