Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,109 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 133,508 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,673,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Down 3.0 %

Q2 stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

