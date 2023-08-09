Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

