Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock worth $1,489,240 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.