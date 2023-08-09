Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 19,284 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stepan by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

