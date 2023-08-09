Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 215,978 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 215,978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $12,663,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

