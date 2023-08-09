Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,979,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

RMBS opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Rambus’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

