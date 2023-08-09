Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 76,447 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 283.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

