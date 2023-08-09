Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OI opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

