Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,805 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,708. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.