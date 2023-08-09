Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 369.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.