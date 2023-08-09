Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 222.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

