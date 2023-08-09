Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 766.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 104,004 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,190 shares of company stock worth $3,752,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.