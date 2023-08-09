NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

