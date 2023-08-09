National Bankshares Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$47.63 and a 1-year high of C$57.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

