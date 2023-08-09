National Bankshares Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5939394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

