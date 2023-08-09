National HealthCare Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

