National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174,297 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

