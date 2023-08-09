NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.22).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 350 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 237 ($3.03) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.20. The company has a market cap of £21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,447.22). In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,117,951.72). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,447.22). 42.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

