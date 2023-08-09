Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Trading 2.5% Higher

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.09. 1,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.
Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.
