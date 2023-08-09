Needham & Company LLC Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $330.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.13.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average is $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

