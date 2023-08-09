Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 269.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.