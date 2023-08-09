Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $331.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nelnet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

