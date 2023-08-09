Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Netcapital Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 50,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 237,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Netcapital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netcapital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netcapital by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,254,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 814,140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netcapital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Netcapital by 95.1% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

