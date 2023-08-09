Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.59.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.