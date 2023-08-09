Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.59.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
