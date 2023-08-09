New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Shares Up 0.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. 15,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 10,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

