New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Trading Up 2.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 5,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

