NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Financial Analysis

NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXTDC and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXTDC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accenture $61.59 billion 3.40 $6.88 billion $11.22 28.10

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than NEXTDC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NEXTDC and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXTDC 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accenture 0 7 10 0 2.59

Accenture has a consensus price target of $329.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than NEXTDC.

Profitability

This table compares NEXTDC and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXTDC N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.28% 30.47% 15.36%

Summary

Accenture beats NEXTDC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions. It also provides technical assistance on-the-ground; and professional services for the infrastructure life cycle, including planning, project management, and migration stages. In addition, the company provides data center colocation solutions comprising rack packages for single or multiple racks; Rack Blocks to share the total power allocation across various racks; and Quarter Racks for smaller footprints. Further, it offers security systems and protocols that include multi-layered access systems with biometric fingerprint technology and ID access cards. Additionally, the company provides ONEDC, a data center infrastructure management tool, which delivers real-time intelligence across entire NEXTDC data center footprint to manage infrastructure; disaster recovery solutions; and AXON interconnectivity platform. NEXTDC Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to develop cross-industry solutions. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

