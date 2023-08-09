Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 13,060 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.