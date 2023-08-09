Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 13,060 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.