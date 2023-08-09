Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

