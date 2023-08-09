Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 299,462 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 299,462 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $521,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

