NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in NiSource by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

