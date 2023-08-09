NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Trading 84.1% Higher

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) rose 84.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 11,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 84.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

