Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Down 2%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 29,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 58,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.
