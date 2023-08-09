Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 665,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 32,005,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,253,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 610,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 245,968 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

