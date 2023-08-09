Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.95

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $13.71. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 12,958 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

