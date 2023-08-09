Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $2.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. Novavax updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $44.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

