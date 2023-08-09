Novavax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 14,684 call options.
Novavax Stock Down 3.9 %
NVAX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $624.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $2.01. The business had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Novavax by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 3,181.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.