Novavax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 14,684 call options.

Novavax Stock Down 3.9 %

NVAX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $624.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $2.01. The business had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Novavax by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 3,181.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

