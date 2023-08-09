NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) versus Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Head-To-Head Analysis

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 5.87% 0.59% 0.18% Magyar Bancorp 20.81% 7.97% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.47 $30,000.00 N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $32.22 million 2.30 $7.92 million $1.22 9.07

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2021, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC

