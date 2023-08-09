Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Shares Up 26.2%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

nutriband inc. is a health and pharmaceutical company based in, oviedo, florida. nutriband’s primary focus is on transdermal and topical technologies for product development.

