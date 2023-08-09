Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
