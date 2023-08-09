Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCDGF

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group Company Profile

OCDGF stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

(Get Free Report

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.