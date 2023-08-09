Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Trading Down 2.5%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.33. 13,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 19,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

