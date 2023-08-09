Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 6,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

