OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect OncoCyte to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OncoCyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.