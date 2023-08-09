ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY23 guidance to $5.54 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.54-$5.54 EPS.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,571,000 after purchasing an additional 319,597 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 260,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.